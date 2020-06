518 PATERSON PLANK RD

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! THIS SECOND FLOOR UNIT OFFERS THREE BEDROOM WITH MODERATE / UPGRADED FEATURES. THIS MULTI FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF JERSEY CITY HEIGHTS. ACROSS FROM WASHINGTON PARK WITH DOORSTEP TRANSPORTATION TO NYC, HOBOKEN AND JERSEY CITY DOWNTOWN. THIS DECORATED THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT BOOSTS LIVING ROOM, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, WOOD AND TILE FLOORS, UPGRADED BATHROOM, AND PRIVATE REAR BALCONY SPACE FOR ENJOYMENT. BRING YOUR REFRIGERATOR AND MOVE RIGHT IN! TENANT PAYS BROKER FEE, AND 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTHS RENT. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES.