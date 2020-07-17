501 PALISADE AVE

Amenities
This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features 800 square feet of luxurious living space. The unit has two equal sized bedrooms and bathrooms with a large open concept living space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and quartz countertops. Additional features of this unit include split system heating and cooling, in-unit washer dryer & hardwood floors throughout. Located on prime Palisade Avenue, this building is footsteps away from Palisade park and conveniently located between the second street & congress street light rail stations. Plus you have a multitude of local shops, restaurants, cafes, parks and all the conveniences of a vibrant neighborhood right outside your door! Palisade Avenue offers easy access to the city via public transit or car.