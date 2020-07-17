All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

501 PALISADE AVE

501 Palisade Ave · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features 800 square feet of luxurious living space. The unit has two equal sized bedrooms and bathrooms with a large open concept living space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and quartz countertops. Additional features of this unit include split system heating and cooling, in-unit washer dryer & hardwood floors throughout. Located on prime Palisade Avenue, this building is footsteps away from Palisade park and conveniently located between the second street & congress street light rail stations. Plus you have a multitude of local shops, restaurants, cafes, parks and all the conveniences of a vibrant neighborhood right outside your door! Palisade Avenue offers easy access to the city via public transit or car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
501 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 501 PALISADE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
501 PALISADE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 501 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 501 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
No, 501 PALISADE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 501 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 PALISADE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 501 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 501 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 501 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 PALISADE AVE has units with dishwashers.
