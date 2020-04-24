All apartments in Jersey City
434 WAYNE ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:12 AM

434 WAYNE ST

434 Wayne Street · (201) 997-7860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

434 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2-Bedroom Apt on 2nd floor within 7-minute walk to Journal Square Path Station . Brand new bathroom and new wood-look floors throughout. Newly painted walls and ceilings. Total: 5 rooms (Large Living and dining Rm combo 12x20, Eat-in Kitchen 11x14, 2 Bedrooms 11x8 and 12.5x9, Bath). Available to occupy immediately. Close to Holland Tunnel, Rt. 1 and 9, Rt. 440, Rt. 78 and Newport Shopping Center. Rent: $1,675 including cold and hot water. Refrigerator & gas range provided. Security Deposit: 1.5 months. NO PETS. Good credit required. Gas baseboard heat. Half-month broker's commission to be paid by the Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 WAYNE ST have any available units?
434 WAYNE ST has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 WAYNE ST have?
Some of 434 WAYNE ST's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 WAYNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
434 WAYNE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 WAYNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 434 WAYNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 434 WAYNE ST offer parking?
No, 434 WAYNE ST does not offer parking.
Does 434 WAYNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 WAYNE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 WAYNE ST have a pool?
No, 434 WAYNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 434 WAYNE ST have accessible units?
No, 434 WAYNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 434 WAYNE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 WAYNE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
