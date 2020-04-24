434 WAYNE ST

Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated 2-Bedroom Apt on 2nd floor within 7-minute walk to Journal Square Path Station . Brand new bathroom and new wood-look floors throughout. Newly painted walls and ceilings. Total: 5 rooms (Large Living and dining Rm combo 12x20, Eat-in Kitchen 11x14, 2 Bedrooms 11x8 and 12.5x9, Bath). Available to occupy immediately. Close to Holland Tunnel, Rt. 1 and 9, Rt. 440, Rt. 78 and Newport Shopping Center. Rent: $1,675 including cold and hot water. Refrigerator & gas range provided. Security Deposit: 1.5 months. NO PETS. Good credit required. Gas baseboard heat. Half-month broker's commission to be paid by the Tenant.