Jersey City, NJ
400 NEW YORK AVE
400 NEW YORK AVE

400 New York Avenue · (201) 766-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 New York Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
!! CALLING ALL COMMUTERS !! Take the opportunity of a lifetime to reside on New York Avenue in Jersey City Heights having you just blocks away from a plethora of transportation to and from Manhattan like the bus, PATH, lightrail, and more! This 3rd floor unit provides you with a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! Its located in the heart of ample community amenities to enjoy from like shops, banks, restaurants, and so much more! Make an appointment today to see your next potential rental apartment! Pets are ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 NEW YORK AVE have any available units?
400 NEW YORK AVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 400 NEW YORK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
400 NEW YORK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 NEW YORK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 NEW YORK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 400 NEW YORK AVE offer parking?
No, 400 NEW YORK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 400 NEW YORK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 NEW YORK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 NEW YORK AVE have a pool?
No, 400 NEW YORK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 400 NEW YORK AVE have accessible units?
No, 400 NEW YORK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 400 NEW YORK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 NEW YORK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 NEW YORK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 NEW YORK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
