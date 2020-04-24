400 NEW YORK AVE

Amenities

!! CALLING ALL COMMUTERS !! Take the opportunity of a lifetime to reside on New York Avenue in Jersey City Heights having you just blocks away from a plethora of transportation to and from Manhattan like the bus, PATH, lightrail, and more! This 3rd floor unit provides you with a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! Its located in the heart of ample community amenities to enjoy from like shops, banks, restaurants, and so much more! Make an appointment today to see your next potential rental apartment! Pets are ok!