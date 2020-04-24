388 BALDWIN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with Freedom Tower/NYC views available for rent. This True 3 Bedroom features a windowed kitchen with an open layout, high ceilings, exposed beams, crown moldings, hardwood floors throughout, video intercom and a large in-unit washer/dryer. A stunning landscaped backyard is the perfect space for entertaining or to get some fresh air. Conveniently located near the Journal Square PATH and Midtown bus to Manhattan. Earlier lease start date is possible. Landlord Pays the Broker Fee for leases starting July 1st or earlier!