Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:06 PM

388 BALDWIN AVE

388 Baldwin Avenue · (201) 653-8488
Location

388 Baldwin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with Freedom Tower/NYC views available for rent. This True 3 Bedroom features a windowed kitchen with an open layout, high ceilings, exposed beams, crown moldings, hardwood floors throughout, video intercom and a large in-unit washer/dryer. A stunning landscaped backyard is the perfect space for entertaining or to get some fresh air. Conveniently located near the Journal Square PATH and Midtown bus to Manhattan. Earlier lease start date is possible. Landlord Pays the Broker Fee for leases starting July 1st or earlier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 BALDWIN AVE have any available units?
388 BALDWIN AVE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 BALDWIN AVE have?
Some of 388 BALDWIN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 BALDWIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
388 BALDWIN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 BALDWIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 388 BALDWIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 388 BALDWIN AVE offer parking?
No, 388 BALDWIN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 388 BALDWIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 BALDWIN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 BALDWIN AVE have a pool?
No, 388 BALDWIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 388 BALDWIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 388 BALDWIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 388 BALDWIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 388 BALDWIN AVE has units with dishwashers.
