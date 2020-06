Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Expansive three bedroom apartment on in the desirable Waterfront neighborhood of Downtown JC. Over 1300sq ft of living space, with two full bathrooms and a private terrace, as well as an in-unit washer dryer, and skyline views. Unit also comes with storage space in the garage. All this 4 blocks away from the Grove Street PATH Station, just minutes from bars and restaurants, ShopRite, and NYC Transportation. Don't miss out on this amazing rental opportunity!