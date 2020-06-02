All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:18 PM

36 Duncan Avenue

36 Duncan Ave · (201) 962-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit E3 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Drenched with natural sunlight this one bedroom is located in McGinley Square’s most desired pre-war building. Many west facing windows provide fresh air and balmy breezes, High ceilings, mahogany inlaid hardwood floors, picture moldings and plenty of original details. Modern eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bath, and oversized closets for ample storage. Solid, pre-war construction allows for quiet enjoyment of your home. Conveniently located near the Journal Square PATH, Bus station & major highways. Landlord will pay half the fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Duncan Avenue have any available units?
36 Duncan Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Duncan Avenue have?
Some of 36 Duncan Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Duncan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36 Duncan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Duncan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 36 Duncan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 36 Duncan Avenue offer parking?
No, 36 Duncan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 36 Duncan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Duncan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Duncan Avenue have a pool?
No, 36 Duncan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 36 Duncan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36 Duncan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Duncan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Duncan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
