36 Duncan Avenue

Drenched with natural sunlight this one bedroom is located in McGinley Square’s most desired pre-war building. Many west facing windows provide fresh air and balmy breezes, High ceilings, mahogany inlaid hardwood floors, picture moldings and plenty of original details. Modern eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bath, and oversized closets for ample storage. Solid, pre-war construction allows for quiet enjoyment of your home. Conveniently located near the Journal Square PATH, Bus station & major highways. Landlord will pay half the fee.