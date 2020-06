Amenities

Be a part of this vibrant Jersey City Heights community. Walk right into this renovated unit with 3 bedrooms on 1st floor, lower level has kitchen and living room. Common outdoor access. Hardwood floors throughout. Very convenient to Hoboken Lightrail station (2nd street), 100 Steps to Hoboken, Parks (Riverview Fisk), NYC bus, shops, parks and restaurants. This is great for a share.