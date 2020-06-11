353 SIP AVE

Amenities

Fee paid by landlord! Welcome to 353 Sip Avenue. This beautifully renovated apartment has tons natural light with all of the modern amenities. 3 spacious bedrooms and plenty of closets, 2 full bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. In-home washer/dryer. Central A/C. Balcony. Prime Journal Square location. NJ Express bus to NYC at your door. Close walking distance to Journal Square Path Station, grocery store, retail stores and restaurants. Ready for move in. Call Bobby for a private showing. Owner pays for water, trash removal. $50 application/credit check per applicant, 1 month broker fee. Rent with parking $2,250