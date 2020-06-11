All apartments in Jersey City
353 SIP AVE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:48 PM

353 SIP AVE

353 Sip Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

353 Sip Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fee paid by landlord! Welcome to 353 Sip Avenue. This beautifully renovated apartment has tons natural light with all of the modern amenities. 3 spacious bedrooms and plenty of closets, 2 full bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. In-home washer/dryer. Central A/C. Balcony. Prime Journal Square location. NJ Express bus to NYC at your door. Close walking distance to Journal Square Path Station, grocery store, retail stores and restaurants. Ready for move in. Call Bobby for a private showing. Owner pays for water, trash removal. $50 application/credit check per applicant, 1 month broker fee. Rent with parking $2,250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 SIP AVE have any available units?
353 SIP AVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 SIP AVE have?
Some of 353 SIP AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 SIP AVE currently offering any rent specials?
353 SIP AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 SIP AVE pet-friendly?
No, 353 SIP AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 353 SIP AVE offer parking?
Yes, 353 SIP AVE does offer parking.
Does 353 SIP AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 SIP AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 SIP AVE have a pool?
No, 353 SIP AVE does not have a pool.
Does 353 SIP AVE have accessible units?
No, 353 SIP AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 353 SIP AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 SIP AVE has units with dishwashers.
