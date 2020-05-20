352 VARICK ST

Amenities

Ask for the 3D virtual tour! 2 Bed 2 Bath duplex with private backyard and washer/dryer, all just 3 blocks to the Grove Street PATH station! On the first floor there is a large open floorplan with exposed brick columns, exposed stone foundation, and detailed tile work. The newer kitchen and bath have modern fixtures and the kitchen provides dishwasher, built in microwave, and gas stove. The second floor contains the two sunny bedrooms (one features an en-suite full bathroom), washer/dryer, and exclusive access to the private backyard. Available ASAP! 3D virtual tour: rebrand.ly/vtour352varick1