352 VARICK ST
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:13 PM

352 VARICK ST

352 Varick Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
352 Varick Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ask for the 3D virtual tour! 2 Bed 2 Bath duplex with private backyard and washer/dryer, all just 3 blocks to the Grove Street PATH station! On the first floor there is a large open floorplan with exposed brick columns, exposed stone foundation, and detailed tile work. The newer kitchen and bath have modern fixtures and the kitchen provides dishwasher, built in microwave, and gas stove. The second floor contains the two sunny bedrooms (one features an en-suite full bathroom), washer/dryer, and exclusive access to the private backyard. Available ASAP! 3D virtual tour: rebrand.ly/vtour352varick1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 VARICK ST have any available units?
352 VARICK ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 VARICK ST have?
Some of 352 VARICK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 VARICK ST currently offering any rent specials?
352 VARICK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 VARICK ST pet-friendly?
No, 352 VARICK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 352 VARICK ST offer parking?
No, 352 VARICK ST does not offer parking.
Does 352 VARICK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 VARICK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 VARICK ST have a pool?
No, 352 VARICK ST does not have a pool.
Does 352 VARICK ST have accessible units?
No, 352 VARICK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 352 VARICK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 VARICK ST has units with dishwashers.
