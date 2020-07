Amenities

NO BROKER FEE. Enjoy the Hamilton Park neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City in this newly renovated home. Spacious apartment features three bedrooms plus a den that can be used as a fourth space. Oak hardwood floors thru the space. Kitchen boast sleek white design with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy in unit washer dryer and central air conditioning. Great area with easy access to the park, restaurants, bars, shopping, farmers market, and PATH Train.