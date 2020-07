Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious open floor plan with two large bedrooms and an office space downtown close to all restaurants, PATH and parks, this well cared for apartment was renovated about two years ago and is maintained beautifully. All stainless steel kitchen and large W/D. Pets okay pending review with deposit and LANDLORD PAYS HALF THE FEE!