307 NEPTUNE AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the Country Village section of Jersey City. 2nd floor unit with private terrace & hardwood floors. Option for a stackable washer/dryer hook-up, tenant may bring their own. Cat or small dog, up to 20 lbs (owner's discretion). Street parking. Tenant pays all utilities except water. Easy access to commuters who travel to NYC and local highways. Bus #80 half block away, bus #10 one and a half blocks away. Financial requirements: 1 month rent, 1 month security & 1 month broker's fee paid by tenant. Credit & background check. Video of condo is available.