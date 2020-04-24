All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:08 PM

307 NEPTUNE AVE

307 Neptune Avenue · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 Neptune Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the Country Village section of Jersey City. 2nd floor unit with private terrace & hardwood floors. Option for a stackable washer/dryer hook-up, tenant may bring their own. Cat or small dog, up to 20 lbs (owner's discretion). Street parking. Tenant pays all utilities except water. Easy access to commuters who travel to NYC and local highways. Bus #80 half block away, bus #10 one and a half blocks away. Financial requirements: 1 month rent, 1 month security & 1 month broker's fee paid by tenant. Credit & background check. Video of condo is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 NEPTUNE AVE have any available units?
307 NEPTUNE AVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 NEPTUNE AVE have?
Some of 307 NEPTUNE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 NEPTUNE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
307 NEPTUNE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 NEPTUNE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 NEPTUNE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 307 NEPTUNE AVE offer parking?
No, 307 NEPTUNE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 307 NEPTUNE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 NEPTUNE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 NEPTUNE AVE have a pool?
No, 307 NEPTUNE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 307 NEPTUNE AVE have accessible units?
No, 307 NEPTUNE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 307 NEPTUNE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 NEPTUNE AVE has units with dishwashers.
