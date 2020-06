Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Located just steps from Hamilton Park and across the street from the historical embankment, this cozy duplex will be the perfect place to call home. Step into this open concept living space with spacious kitchen island. This roomy kitchen leads you to a private backyard oasis. Enjoy relaxing in hammock while setting up for you fun time summer bbq with friends. 2 bedrooms are located upstairs with the full bath offering privacy from the living space. Enjoy all this neighborhood has to offer with parks, dining and nightlight just steps away on Newark Ave. Enjoy an easy commute to NYC with a 10 minute walk to Grove Street Path train nearby. This unit is available for 6 months to 1 year rental and may be rented furnished as well for an additional fee.