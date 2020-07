Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

This apartment is ideally suited to enjoy downtown Jersey City restaurants and Van Vorst Park (right out your front door)! Close to PATH train (Grove St station), bus & light rail. Enjoy the Saturday Farmer's Market and gorgeous scenery in Van Vorst Park (including a dog run). A couple blocks from Jersey City Medical Center, City Hall and a few blocks from the Hudson River and Liberty State Park -- Ideal location in downtown Jersey City!