295 YORK ST

!!1 BDRM / 1 BATH APT, IN A FRESHLY PAINTED CLEAN BUILDING!! This is a Condo located at 295 York Street, Jersey City NJ. Located directly across from the Van Vorst park. Enjoy the weekends picking fresh fruits and vegetables, or shopping the flea market, or simply catching some sun steps away from your new apartment. This apartment has It all, brand new appliances, dishwasher, microwave, oven, hardwood floors, and plenty of closets! Won't Last! Small Pets allowed. ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED and NO PET RENT!!!! Tenant pays fee. if rented before July 15th the fee will be reduced to $1,000.