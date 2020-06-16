All apartments in Jersey City
295 YORK ST
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

295 YORK ST

295 York St · (917) 797-2423
Location

295 York St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
!!1 BDRM / 1 BATH APT, IN A FRESHLY PAINTED CLEAN BUILDING!! This is a Condo located at 295 York Street, Jersey City NJ. Located directly across from the Van Vorst park. Enjoy the weekends picking fresh fruits and vegetables, or shopping the flea market, or simply catching some sun steps away from your new apartment. This apartment has It all, brand new appliances, dishwasher, microwave, oven, hardwood floors, and plenty of closets! Won't Last! Small Pets allowed. ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED and NO PET RENT!!!! Tenant pays fee. if rented before July 15th the fee will be reduced to $1,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 YORK ST have any available units?
295 YORK ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 YORK ST have?
Some of 295 YORK ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 YORK ST currently offering any rent specials?
295 YORK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 YORK ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 YORK ST is pet friendly.
Does 295 YORK ST offer parking?
No, 295 YORK ST does not offer parking.
Does 295 YORK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 YORK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 YORK ST have a pool?
No, 295 YORK ST does not have a pool.
Does 295 YORK ST have accessible units?
No, 295 YORK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 295 YORK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 YORK ST has units with dishwashers.
