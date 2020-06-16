284 WHITON ST

Amenities

Eastern Bergen Lafayette's 2018 construction duplex, tons of space and three car parking(two car garage, one car-port), minutes from Liberty State Park and Path Station! Bright & lofty open designed two LRs, high ceilings, gorgeous Master en-suite, walk in closet, 3BD, 3BTHs, parking with electrical car charging port and top of the line W/D RM! 10 minutes to the Path & NYC Waterfront. Tastefully designed with all matching Black SS Samsung Appliances refrigerator, external exhaust hood, dish washer, washer dryer. KT, BTH & W/DRM counter tops were cut from the same slab of fine Antico Granite, Quality 3/4" thick walnut HRDW Flrs w/ sound padding, modern Hansgrohe fixtures w/ ceramic cartridges, imported ceramic porcelain tiles throughout duplex. Dual sheet-rock off ground & main flr ceilings. Efficient Goodman Star HVAC System for climate control! Easy access to highways! Ideal for entertaining and relaxing in your newly manicured backyard space w/ eastern views. Short commute to NYC, local eateries found at Mordis Sandwich Shop, Sam A.M. Cafe, Harry's Daughter Restaurant, Factory Bistro, The Grind Coffee Shop & Berry Lane Park. Come see why Eastern Bergen Lafayette & Liberty State Park should be your next area of choice to relocate to in JC!