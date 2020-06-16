All apartments in Jersey City
284 WHITON ST
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:18 PM

284 WHITON ST

284 Whiton Street · (201) 333-4443
Location

284 Whiton Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Liberty State Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
garage
Eastern Bergen Lafayette's 2018 construction duplex, tons of space and three car parking(two car garage, one car-port), minutes from Liberty State Park and Path Station! Bright & lofty open designed two LRs, high ceilings, gorgeous Master en-suite, walk in closet, 3BD, 3BTHs, parking with electrical car charging port and top of the line W/D RM! 10 minutes to the Path & NYC Waterfront. Tastefully designed with all matching Black SS Samsung Appliances refrigerator, external exhaust hood, dish washer, washer dryer. KT, BTH & W/DRM counter tops were cut from the same slab of fine Antico Granite, Quality 3/4" thick walnut HRDW Flrs w/ sound padding, modern Hansgrohe fixtures w/ ceramic cartridges, imported ceramic porcelain tiles throughout duplex. Dual sheet-rock off ground & main flr ceilings. Efficient Goodman Star HVAC System for climate control! Easy access to highways! Ideal for entertaining and relaxing in your newly manicured backyard space w/ eastern views. Short commute to NYC, local eateries found at Mordis Sandwich Shop, Sam A.M. Cafe, Harry's Daughter Restaurant, Factory Bistro, The Grind Coffee Shop & Berry Lane Park. Come see why Eastern Bergen Lafayette & Liberty State Park should be your next area of choice to relocate to in JC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 WHITON ST have any available units?
284 WHITON ST has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 WHITON ST have?
Some of 284 WHITON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 WHITON ST currently offering any rent specials?
284 WHITON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 WHITON ST pet-friendly?
No, 284 WHITON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 284 WHITON ST offer parking?
Yes, 284 WHITON ST does offer parking.
Does 284 WHITON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 284 WHITON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 WHITON ST have a pool?
No, 284 WHITON ST does not have a pool.
Does 284 WHITON ST have accessible units?
No, 284 WHITON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 284 WHITON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 WHITON ST has units with dishwashers.
