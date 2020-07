Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Great Grove Street location, with large windows and picturesque views of City Hall in the heart of Downtown Jersey City. Just 2 short blocks from the Grove St PATH Station with less than a 10-minute commute to NYC and WTC . This bright and sunny east facing 3 bed 1 bath offers direct views of City Hall, a large kitchen plus a spacious living and dining room with hardwood flooring throughout. Experience all the great eateries and shops along Grove Street and Newark Ave’s Pedestrian Plaza, and Restaurant row. Enjoy the outdoors and farmers market at Van Vorst Park just two blocks away. Marin Blvd Light Rail Station is also 3 short blocks away. Location is key with this unit. Contact us for a private showing.