Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
278 3RD ST
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:08 PM

278 3RD ST

278 3rd Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

278 3rd Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ask for the 3D virtual tour! Heat and hot water included! Just 4 blocks from the Grove St PATH station, this 3 bedroom apartment features an extra large living room with open floor plan into the kitchen which has a dishwasher, large side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, granite countertops, built-in microwave, and gas stove. nice grocery store located just a half block away on the corner of 3rd & Jersey! Close to the Grove St path, Newark Ave pedestrian walkway, and Hamilton Park. Available ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 3RD ST have any available units?
278 3RD ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 278 3RD ST have?
Some of 278 3RD ST's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 3RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
278 3RD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 3RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 278 3RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 278 3RD ST offer parking?
No, 278 3RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 278 3RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 3RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 3RD ST have a pool?
No, 278 3RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 278 3RD ST have accessible units?
No, 278 3RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 278 3RD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 278 3RD ST has units with dishwashers.
