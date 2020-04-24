278 3RD ST

Amenities
Ask for the 3D virtual tour! Heat and hot water included! Just 4 blocks from the Grove St PATH station, this 3 bedroom apartment features an extra large living room with open floor plan into the kitchen which has a dishwasher, large side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, granite countertops, built-in microwave, and gas stove. nice grocery store located just a half block away on the corner of 3rd & Jersey! Close to the Grove St path, Newark Ave pedestrian walkway, and Hamilton Park. Available ASAP!