249 WASHINGTON ST

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 2BR+ Den/ 2 bath in desirable Paulus Hook neighborhood in downtown Jersey City with private outdoor space! This 1350 Sq. Ft. home features open living/dining area perfect for entertaining, bright bedrooms, in-unit washer/dryer, and an extra room for an office or den. Your large private backyard is your own gateway from the city and perfect for friends and family. Located in the heart of Paulus Hook just two blocks from the waterfront and a short distance to PATH trains & Ferry to NYC. Enjoy all that downtown Jersey City has to offer with fantastic restaurants, shops & city views.