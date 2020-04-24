All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 249 WASHINGTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
249 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:06 AM

249 WASHINGTON ST

249 Washington St · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

249 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2BR+ Den/ 2 bath in desirable Paulus Hook neighborhood in downtown Jersey City with private outdoor space! This 1350 Sq. Ft. home features open living/dining area perfect for entertaining, bright bedrooms, in-unit washer/dryer, and an extra room for an office or den. Your large private backyard is your own gateway from the city and perfect for friends and family. Located in the heart of Paulus Hook just two blocks from the waterfront and a short distance to PATH trains & Ferry to NYC. Enjoy all that downtown Jersey City has to offer with fantastic restaurants, shops & city views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
249 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 249 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
249 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 249 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 249 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 249 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 249 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 249 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 249 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 249 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 249 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 249 WASHINGTON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity