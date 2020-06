Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

This is beautiful spacious loft like condo with 12+foot ceilings. Open concept living/dining area. Kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances including dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughtout. Huge windows! Beautifully renovated bathroom with large Roman shower and dual vanity. Working wood burning fireplace for cold winter nights and private pool for hot summer days! Laundry in building. Parking available across the street for additional fee. Can't beat the perks!