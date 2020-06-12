All apartments in Jersey City
203 SHEARWATER CT WEST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:41 PM

203 SHEARWATER CT WEST

203 Shearwater Ct W · (201) 888-6632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 Shearwater Ct W, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
FOR RENT - Canalfront Condo with beautiful Views!  Lovely one bedroom, one bath located on Port Liberte's signature canal!  Imagine sitting on your private balcony overlooking the scenic canal and city while enjoying your morning coffee. Your dreams will become reality in this pristine 750 sf one bedroom, one bath home which reflects the pride of gentle ownership throughout. Home has been freshly painted. Bright home with an abundance of windows. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, generous cabinets and corian work surfaces. French doors lead to ample bedroom with walk-in closet and marble bath with whirlpool tub and updated vanity. RENT INCLUDES: 1 heated indoor garage parking space, water, hot water, HEAT and all of the luxurious amenities that Port Liberte has to offer--professional gym, two pools, tot lot, tennis and basketball courts- All included in the rent! Available - June 1st, June 15th or July 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST have any available units?
203 SHEARWATER CT WEST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST have?
Some of 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST currently offering any rent specials?
203 SHEARWATER CT WEST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST pet-friendly?
No, 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST offer parking?
Yes, 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST does offer parking.
Does 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST have a pool?
Yes, 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST has a pool.
Does 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST have accessible units?
No, 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST does not have accessible units.
Does 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 SHEARWATER CT WEST has units with dishwashers.
