203 SHEARWATER CT WEST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court

FOR RENT - Canalfront Condo with beautiful Views! Lovely one bedroom, one bath located on Port Liberte's signature canal! Imagine sitting on your private balcony overlooking the scenic canal and city while enjoying your morning coffee. Your dreams will become reality in this pristine 750 sf one bedroom, one bath home which reflects the pride of gentle ownership throughout. Home has been freshly painted. Bright home with an abundance of windows. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, generous cabinets and corian work surfaces. French doors lead to ample bedroom with walk-in closet and marble bath with whirlpool tub and updated vanity. RENT INCLUDES: 1 heated indoor garage parking space, water, hot water, HEAT and all of the luxurious amenities that Port Liberte has to offer--professional gym, two pools, tot lot, tennis and basketball courts- All included in the rent! Available - June 1st, June 15th or July 1