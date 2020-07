Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! Beautiful first floor apartment in The Heights. Excellent location between Central Ave and Summit Ave. Fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with tile and hardwood floors throughout. Large eat in kitchen, living room, and dining room. All new cabinets and appliances in kitchen and bathroom. Private access to common backyard! WhatsApp us at +1 (201) 392-8026