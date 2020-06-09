All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

179 WEBSTER AVE

179 Webster Avenue · (201) 792-4300
Location

179 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car parking space in the driveway. This home features all the modern conveniences including: Brand new kithen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting and Top of the line stainless steel Frigidaire appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Gas Stove). Other features include: Washer/Dryer, AC, new windows & doors, hardwood and new kitchen tile floors, great sunlight, high ceilings, and a private balcony completes this home. Prime location short distance from the lightrail, buses, parks, shops, and restaurants. All utilities included in the rent. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 WEBSTER AVE have any available units?
179 WEBSTER AVE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 WEBSTER AVE have?
Some of 179 WEBSTER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 WEBSTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
179 WEBSTER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 WEBSTER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 179 WEBSTER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 179 WEBSTER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 179 WEBSTER AVE does offer parking.
Does 179 WEBSTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 WEBSTER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 WEBSTER AVE have a pool?
No, 179 WEBSTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 179 WEBSTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 179 WEBSTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 179 WEBSTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 WEBSTER AVE has units with dishwashers.
