All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 174 Bowers St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
174 Bowers St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

174 Bowers St 2

174 Bowers Street · (908) 892-6888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

174 Bowers Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,460

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sunny 3BR w/ Laundry & Driveway Parking (optional) - Property Id: 291361

NO FEE! FLEXIBLE MOVE-IN DATE (June through July) Perfect sun-drenched 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Newly renovated. Includes a full suite of stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and driveway parking available for additional $150/mo (optional). Could also function as a 2 bedroom + office.

Enter this pet-friendly home to discover an open-concept living/dining room, hardwood floors throughout and a large spacious kitchen.

The expansive master bedroom is complete with his and hers spacious closets, large bay windows, and hardwood floors. Two additional bedrooms offer separate closets, sleek hardwood floors and ample natural sunlight.

A convenient location leaves you just a short distance from Central Avenue, a central hub for numerous restaurants and retail shops and a direct bus route to NYC.

-24/7 assistance
-Pets allowed (Breed and weight restrictions apply, one-time fee varies by breed and weight)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291361
Property Id 291361

(RLNE5821646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Bowers St 2 have any available units?
174 Bowers St 2 has a unit available for $2,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Bowers St 2 have?
Some of 174 Bowers St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Bowers St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
174 Bowers St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Bowers St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Bowers St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 174 Bowers St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 174 Bowers St 2 does offer parking.
Does 174 Bowers St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Bowers St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Bowers St 2 have a pool?
No, 174 Bowers St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 174 Bowers St 2 have accessible units?
No, 174 Bowers St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Bowers St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Bowers St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 174 Bowers St 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity