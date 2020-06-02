174 Bowers St 2

Amenities

Sunny 3BR w/ Laundry & Driveway Parking (optional) - Property Id: 291361



NO FEE! FLEXIBLE MOVE-IN DATE (June through July) Perfect sun-drenched 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Newly renovated. Includes a full suite of stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and driveway parking available for additional $150/mo (optional). Could also function as a 2 bedroom + office.



Enter this pet-friendly home to discover an open-concept living/dining room, hardwood floors throughout and a large spacious kitchen.



The expansive master bedroom is complete with his and hers spacious closets, large bay windows, and hardwood floors. Two additional bedrooms offer separate closets, sleek hardwood floors and ample natural sunlight.



A convenient location leaves you just a short distance from Central Avenue, a central hub for numerous restaurants and retail shops and a direct bus route to NYC.



-24/7 assistance

-Pets allowed (Breed and weight restrictions apply, one-time fee varies by breed and weight)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291361

