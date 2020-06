Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Well maintained 1 Family with 1 car parking in great location. Must be seen! Hardwood floors and Tiles through out. Plenty of closets with walk in closet in Master bedroom. Enjoy Barbecue, Finished & Fenced backyard. Granite kitchen counter top with Stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Ceiling Fans. Close to public transportation, Lincoln Park. Pets allowed (Conditional)