Size Matters! The luxury rental apartments located at 16 Bennett St. in Jersey City, represent the perfect mix of size and technology. This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. The units have massive living spaces to match with high end finishes. The apartments boast large walk in closets, and include full size washer and dryers. With sprawling hardwood floors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances, no detail has been spared in creating the perfect rental apartment living experience. Upper floor units and a luxurious roof deck offer panoramic views of New York City, West New Jersey, and the Hackensack river. A communal gym, along with tons of local restaurants and retail makes the up and coming neighborhood of West Side, Jersey City extremely desirable. 16 Bennett is one of the first high end residential developments in the immediate area, which is increasingly becoming Jersey City’s new hot spot. 16 Bennett offers Free Shuttle Service to the JSQ PATH Station. Starbucks coming soon in front of the building, actual rendering in photos! Bitcoin Accepted Here! 16 Bennett is proud to be the first rental building in New Jersey to accept Cryptocurrency as payment! Now accepting Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash! Take advantage of our security deposit free option! Save upfront cost of 1.5 months rent by subscribing to Rhino Insurance. *Parking is available for an additional monthly fee. *Photos provide a sampling of different units within the building. *Gross rent $2,800, advertising w/ net effective rent $2,584.62, 2nd mo free w/ 13 mo lease. *ADDITIONAL $1,000 off 3rd months rent*