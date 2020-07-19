All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 AM

16 BENNETT ST

16 Bennett Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Hackensack River Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,585

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
key fob access
Size Matters! The luxury rental apartments located at 16 Bennett St. in Jersey City, represent the perfect mix of size and technology. This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. The units have massive living spaces to match with high end finishes. The apartments boast large walk in closets, and include full size washer and dryers. With sprawling hardwood floors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances, no detail has been spared in creating the perfect rental apartment living experience. Upper floor units and a luxurious roof deck offer panoramic views of New York City, West New Jersey, and the Hackensack river. A communal gym, along with tons of local restaurants and retail makes the up and coming neighborhood of West Side, Jersey City extremely desirable. 16 Bennett is one of the first high end residential developments in the immediate area, which is increasingly becoming Jersey City’s new hot spot. 16 Bennett offers Free Shuttle Service to the JSQ PATH Station. Starbucks coming soon in front of the building, actual rendering in photos! Bitcoin Accepted Here! 16 Bennett is proud to be the first rental building in New Jersey to accept Cryptocurrency as payment! Now accepting Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash! Take advantage of our security deposit free option! Save upfront cost of 1.5 months rent by subscribing to Rhino Insurance. *Parking is available for an additional monthly fee. *Photos provide a sampling of different units within the building. *Gross rent $2,800, advertising w/ net effective rent $2,584.62, 2nd mo free w/ 13 mo lease. *ADDITIONAL $1,000 off 3rd months rent*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 BENNETT ST have any available units?
16 BENNETT ST has a unit available for $2,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 BENNETT ST have?
Some of 16 BENNETT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 BENNETT ST currently offering any rent specials?
16 BENNETT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 BENNETT ST pet-friendly?
No, 16 BENNETT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 16 BENNETT ST offer parking?
Yes, 16 BENNETT ST offers parking.
Does 16 BENNETT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 BENNETT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 BENNETT ST have a pool?
No, 16 BENNETT ST does not have a pool.
Does 16 BENNETT ST have accessible units?
No, 16 BENNETT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 16 BENNETT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 BENNETT ST has units with dishwashers.
