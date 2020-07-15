145 BRUNSWICK ST

Amenities

HALF FEE! This 2 bed 2 bath is completely budget-friendly and perfect for anyone looking to be near shops, restaurants & public transportation! The light soaked unit features HIGH ceilings and gorgeous exposed brick in every room with hardwood floors running throughout. The unit is well appointed with updated kitchens, bathrooms and a perfect layout for roommates. The building also has a shared washer/dryer room for your convenience. It’s located on Newark Avenue in the Village Section with a CitiBike location right outside your door. Steps away is a multitude of restaurants, cafes and entertainment including White Eagle Hall, Cellar 335, Prato Bakery and Madame Claude Bis. Photos are of an identical unit in the building.