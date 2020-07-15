All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:30 PM

145 BRUNSWICK ST

145 Brunswick Street · (201) 433-1111
Location

145 Brunswick Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4L · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HALF FEE! This 2 bed 2 bath is completely budget-friendly and perfect for anyone looking to be near shops, restaurants & public transportation! The light soaked unit features HIGH ceilings and gorgeous exposed brick in every room with hardwood floors running throughout. The unit is well appointed with updated kitchens, bathrooms and a perfect layout for roommates. The building also has a shared washer/dryer room for your convenience. It’s located on Newark Avenue in the Village Section with a CitiBike location right outside your door. Steps away is a multitude of restaurants, cafes and entertainment including White Eagle Hall, Cellar 335, Prato Bakery and Madame Claude Bis. Photos are of an identical unit in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 BRUNSWICK ST have any available units?
145 BRUNSWICK ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 BRUNSWICK ST have?
Some of 145 BRUNSWICK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 BRUNSWICK ST currently offering any rent specials?
145 BRUNSWICK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 BRUNSWICK ST pet-friendly?
No, 145 BRUNSWICK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 145 BRUNSWICK ST offer parking?
No, 145 BRUNSWICK ST does not offer parking.
Does 145 BRUNSWICK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 BRUNSWICK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 BRUNSWICK ST have a pool?
No, 145 BRUNSWICK ST does not have a pool.
Does 145 BRUNSWICK ST have accessible units?
No, 145 BRUNSWICK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 145 BRUNSWICK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 BRUNSWICK ST has units with dishwashers.
