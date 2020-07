Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated gorgeous light filled second floor apartment. This modern apartment consists of two bedrooms/two baths. The bedroom has a view of Journal Squares. One bathroom has a bathtub. A washer-drier in the apartment. Convenient location for shopping and transportation. Shared backyard is a plus. The price includes the furniture.