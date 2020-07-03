All apartments in Jersey City
111 WEBSTER AVE

111 Webster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
HALF FEE PAID! Come see this beautifully renovated 1 bed 1 bath apartment on Webster Ave in The Heights! Second floor apartment featuring a ton of windows and natural light, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom, and large bedroom that can fit a King size bed. This home also has laundry in unit, and a massive private deck. No security deposit when tenant applies on SayRhino.com. Landlord pays half broker’s fee. 111 Webster is close to all shopping, dining, nightlife, and transportation. Short walk to the Congress St Light Rail Station. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

