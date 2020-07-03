111 WEBSTER AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

HALF FEE PAID! Come see this beautifully renovated 1 bed 1 bath apartment on Webster Ave in The Heights! Second floor apartment featuring a ton of windows and natural light, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom, and large bedroom that can fit a King size bed. This home also has laundry in unit, and a massive private deck. No security deposit when tenant applies on SayRhino.com. Landlord pays half broker’s fee. 111 Webster is close to all shopping, dining, nightlife, and transportation. Short walk to the Congress St Light Rail Station. Come see this home today!