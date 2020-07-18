All apartments in Jersey City
101 NORTH ST
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

101 NORTH ST

101 North Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 North Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently renovated open concept layout one bedroom plus Den apartment is situated on a desirable JC Heights location: close to the 9th St Congress Light Rail Station and direct access to NYC buses, Washington Park and the shopping district on Central Ave. Broker fee equals to One month's rent, Credit & employment verification required. Apartment features a private entrance, high ceilings with original architectural molding, large rooms, ample storage, a bright and charming living and kitchen area with all newer everything, breakfast bar, and a decorative fireplace. To complement, a shaded rear facing bedroom with large windows and a modern bathroom with a large tub. All these features and much more make this affordable unit the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 NORTH ST have any available units?
101 NORTH ST has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 NORTH ST have?
Some of 101 NORTH ST's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 NORTH ST currently offering any rent specials?
101 NORTH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 NORTH ST pet-friendly?
No, 101 NORTH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 101 NORTH ST offer parking?
No, 101 NORTH ST does not offer parking.
Does 101 NORTH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 NORTH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 NORTH ST have a pool?
No, 101 NORTH ST does not have a pool.
Does 101 NORTH ST have accessible units?
No, 101 NORTH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 101 NORTH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 NORTH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
