101 NORTH ST

This recently renovated open concept layout one bedroom plus Den apartment is situated on a desirable JC Heights location: close to the 9th St Congress Light Rail Station and direct access to NYC buses, Washington Park and the shopping district on Central Ave. Broker fee equals to One month's rent, Credit & employment verification required. Apartment features a private entrance, high ceilings with original architectural molding, large rooms, ample storage, a bright and charming living and kitchen area with all newer everything, breakfast bar, and a decorative fireplace. To complement, a shaded rear facing bedroom with large windows and a modern bathroom with a large tub. All these features and much more make this affordable unit the perfect place to call home.