100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool pool table hot tub media room

One Bedroom Jersey City - Property Id: 310353



clean one bedroom luxury condo apartment at the heart of jersey city. 10 min walk to ferry, Grove St path station and 25 min to midtown manhattan. New Washer/Dryer in Unit and large walk in closet with customized shelves. Concierge desk nearby for package delivery and pick up. Close to all shops, bars, restaurants, and Jersey City waterfront. Plenty of storage area and additional storage for rent if needed. Monthly rent includes heat, hot water and access to all amenities in Liberty Harbor Condominium (pool, jacuzzi, gym, lounge area, children's playroom, event room, movie theater, billiard and poker tables). Free Street Parking for residents or additional fee for an assigned spot at a nearby lot. Only four units in the building so minimal neighbor and pedestrian traffic. Apartment has convenient access to everything, yet its tucked away in a quiet corner of downtown Jersey City so somewhat safe from COVID-19.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/100-tidewater-street-jersey-city-nj-unit-apt-1a/310353

Property Id 310353



(RLNE5949237)