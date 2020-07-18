All apartments in Jersey City
100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A

100 Tidewater St · (646) 460-6919
Location

100 Tidewater St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Apt 1A · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
One Bedroom Jersey City - Property Id: 310353

clean one bedroom luxury condo apartment at the heart of jersey city. 10 min walk to ferry, Grove St path station and 25 min to midtown manhattan. New Washer/Dryer in Unit and large walk in closet with customized shelves. Concierge desk nearby for package delivery and pick up. Close to all shops, bars, restaurants, and Jersey City waterfront. Plenty of storage area and additional storage for rent if needed. Monthly rent includes heat, hot water and access to all amenities in Liberty Harbor Condominium (pool, jacuzzi, gym, lounge area, children's playroom, event room, movie theater, billiard and poker tables). Free Street Parking for residents or additional fee for an assigned spot at a nearby lot. Only four units in the building so minimal neighbor and pedestrian traffic. Apartment has convenient access to everything, yet its tucked away in a quiet corner of downtown Jersey City so somewhat safe from COVID-19.
Property Id 310353

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A have any available units?
100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A have?
Some of 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A currently offering any rent specials?
100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A is pet friendly.
Does 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A offer parking?
No, 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A does not offer parking.
Does 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A have a pool?
Yes, 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A has a pool.
Does 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A have accessible units?
No, 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Tidewater Street Apt 1A has units with dishwashers.
