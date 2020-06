Amenities

FEE PAID! Location, Location, Location! This oversized one bedroom with HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED, on wonderful Ogden Ave. The steps to elevator to the light rail are right around the corner making this an ideal location. The home features hardwood floors throughout with a spacious living room opening to separate dining area. The bedroom is large with great closet space including a larger walk in. The kitchen is newer with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. Other features include laundry in the building with potential of one parking spot. Close to many of the local new cafes and shops or the Farmers market at Riverview Fisk Park. Enjoy all that the Riverview Arts District has to offer! Video tour link https://photos.app.goo.gl/jQdrkpPze7kVEGNx5