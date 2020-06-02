All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 904 JEFFERSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
904 JEFFERSON ST
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:20 PM

904 JEFFERSON ST

904 Jefferson Street · (201) 420-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Northwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

904 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5H · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo apartment, located in a well maintained elevator building! Unit boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/ dryer, 10 foot ceilings, crown molding, custom closets, Brand New Bathrooms and so much more! One on-site, Garage parking Space is available for an additional $250 a month. Building also features a gym & common courtyard. All, steps from The Light Rail Station, Shoprite, NYC Transportation, Parks & Restaurants, This lovely unit is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
904 JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 904 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
904 JEFFERSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 904 JEFFERSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 904 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 904 JEFFERSON ST does offer parking.
Does 904 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 904 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 904 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 904 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 904 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 JEFFERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 JEFFERSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 904 JEFFERSON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity