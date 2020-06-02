904 JEFFERSON ST

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo apartment, located in a well maintained elevator building! Unit boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/ dryer, 10 foot ceilings, crown molding, custom closets, Brand New Bathrooms and so much more! One on-site, Garage parking Space is available for an additional $250 a month. Building also features a gym & common courtyard. All, steps from The Light Rail Station, Shoprite, NYC Transportation, Parks & Restaurants, This lovely unit is a must see!!