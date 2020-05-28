82 Monroe Street

Amenities

A much awaited opportunity to rent this fabulous 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with private balcony located in Downtown Hoboken. Features east and west exposures, gourmet style kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, stainless steel Kitchen Aid Architect II Series appliance package and wine cooler. Striking baths with distinctive accent, central heat and a/c, laundry in unit and oakwood floors. NO Pets allowed. This is non-smoking apartment. Tenant pays one month fee. Photos online taken when apartment was vacant and/or previously staged. Steps to 2nd St Light Rail, NYC Buses, PATH, Local Shops, Restaurants, Parks, Fresh Market and many more.... Available July 1