Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:17 PM

82 Monroe Street

82 Monroe Street · (201) 320-0268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A much awaited opportunity to rent this fabulous 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with private balcony located in Downtown Hoboken. Features east and west exposures, gourmet style kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, stainless steel Kitchen Aid Architect II Series appliance package and wine cooler. Striking baths with distinctive accent, central heat and a/c, laundry in unit and oakwood floors. NO Pets allowed. This is non-smoking apartment. Tenant pays one month fee. Photos online taken when apartment was vacant and/or previously staged. Steps to 2nd St Light Rail, NYC Buses, PATH, Local Shops, Restaurants, Parks, Fresh Market and many more.... Available July 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Monroe Street have any available units?
82 Monroe Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Monroe Street have?
Some of 82 Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
82 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 82 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 82 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 82 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 82 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 82 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 82 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 82 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 82 Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
