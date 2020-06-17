All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
601 Clinton Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:09 PM

601 Clinton Street

601 Clinton Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in Central Hoboken, this beautiful 2Bed/1Bath on 6th and Clinton Street is perfect for commuters going into the city. With over 700 square feet of hardwood floors from living room to bedrooms, great closets space, and updated appliances this unit has it all. Right across the street from bus stop and short walk to the Path station. Next to restaurants, bars, shopping, park and much more. Parking space available for additional fee.1 month broker fee, 1.5 month security, credit check required. Available ASAP. Call Dan for all questions and showing requests at 201-563-0172**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Clinton Street have any available units?
601 Clinton Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 601 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 601 Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 Clinton Street does offer parking.
Does 601 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 601 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 601 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
