601 Clinton Street

Located in Central Hoboken, this beautiful 2Bed/1Bath on 6th and Clinton Street is perfect for commuters going into the city. With over 700 square feet of hardwood floors from living room to bedrooms, great closets space, and updated appliances this unit has it all. Right across the street from bus stop and short walk to the Path station. Next to restaurants, bars, shopping, park and much more. Parking space available for additional fee.1 month broker fee, 1.5 month security, credit check required. Available ASAP. Call Dan for all questions and showing requests at 201-563-0172**