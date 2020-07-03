All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:36 PM

556 1ST ST

556 1st St · (201) 792-4300
Location

556 1st St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Fabulous 1st Street Location. Convenient for the NYC commuter via PATH train, bus, or ferry. Great shopping, restaurants, bars, dry cleaners, nail salons, hair salons, and coffee shop close by. This two-floor apartment has spacious kitchen, living, and dining rooms. You’ll enjoy an open layout with great natural light via southern exposure. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, granite backsplash, and granite floor tiles. Two full bathrooms have natural tone travertine tiles. The unit also includes central air-conditioning, hardwood floors, and laundry in the unit. Furniture negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 1ST ST have any available units?
556 1ST ST has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 556 1ST ST have?
Some of 556 1ST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
556 1ST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 1ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 556 1ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 556 1ST ST offer parking?
No, 556 1ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 556 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 556 1ST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 1ST ST have a pool?
No, 556 1ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 556 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 556 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 556 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 1ST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 556 1ST ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 556 1ST ST has units with air conditioning.
