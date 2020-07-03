556 1ST ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Fabulous 1st Street Location. Convenient for the NYC commuter via PATH train, bus, or ferry. Great shopping, restaurants, bars, dry cleaners, nail salons, hair salons, and coffee shop close by. This two-floor apartment has spacious kitchen, living, and dining rooms. You’ll enjoy an open layout with great natural light via southern exposure. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, granite backsplash, and granite floor tiles. Two full bathrooms have natural tone travertine tiles. The unit also includes central air-conditioning, hardwood floors, and laundry in the unit. Furniture negotiable.