Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:21 AM

518 MONROE ST

518 Monroe Street · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

518 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pride of ownership can be seen throughout this beautifully and spacious 2bed 2bath with Garage parking & terrace available for rent July 1st. Home features tons of natural sunlight, oversized bedrooms, one with a true master’s suite and walk-in closet. The living room is perfect for entertaining and features hardwood floors, recessed lighting & upgraded kitchen with all major stainless steel appliances. Also boasting central a/c units, designer paint & tons of closet space rounding this home off. Call today to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 MONROE ST have any available units?
518 MONROE ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 MONROE ST have?
Some of 518 MONROE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
518 MONROE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 518 MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 518 MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 518 MONROE ST does offer parking.
Does 518 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 MONROE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 518 MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 518 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 518 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 518 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 MONROE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 MONROE ST has units with air conditioning.
