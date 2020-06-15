518 MONROE ST

Amenities
Pride of ownership can be seen throughout this beautifully and spacious 2bed 2bath with Garage parking & terrace available for rent July 1st. Home features tons of natural sunlight, oversized bedrooms, one with a true master’s suite and walk-in closet. The living room is perfect for entertaining and features hardwood floors, recessed lighting & upgraded kitchen with all major stainless steel appliances. Also boasting central a/c units, designer paint & tons of closet space rounding this home off. Call today to schedule a private tour.