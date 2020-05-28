All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

515 Washington St 3C

515 Washington St · (201) 822-1248
Location

515 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfect Two Bedroom Rental Right On Washington St! - Property Id: 172511

Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom. Unit features hardwood floors, bright kitchen, spacious bathroom, & washer/dryer in the building. Minutes to PATH, Light rail, Ferry, buses, waterfront park & Newport mall. Municipal parking garage 2 blocks away. Perfect location for any commuter!

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172511
Property Id 172511

(RLNE5851121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

