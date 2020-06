Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect One bedroom that could even be shared and used a two bedroom, as living area is a separated room with closet space! Sleek modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Located in the center of Hoboken close to everything including the PATH. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Pets ok upon approval. 1.5 month security deposit. 1 month broker fee paid by tenant. $35 application fee.