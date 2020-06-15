400-414 9TH ST

Amenities

3 bedroom, approx 1594 sq ft condo in one of Hoboken's most sought-after complexes, The Columbus. Sun filled and very spacious, please see floor plan at documents. Bright living room with panoramic open views of Hoboken City and parks. Private terrace with outdoor place.Large Master bedroom has a large custom walk in closet, with 2 private desks, room can easily fit a California king bed. Master bath with shower. 2 additional bedrooms can easily fit queen size beds with open views of the city. The apartment has lots of light and very open views, a huge park at the front of the building has 2 tennis courts, 2 play areas and 1 sprinkler that will make this house a dream home for anyone who wants to live in Hoboken with a secret oasis of their own. Close to restaurants ,shops and schools. 1 car garage, bicycle storage and free access to Fitness Room comes with this spacious wonderful home. Agent related to the owner. Refundable Move-in Fee $500