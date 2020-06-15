All apartments in Hoboken
400-414 9TH ST
400-414 9TH ST

400-414 9th Street · (201) 568-5668
Location

400-414 9th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit W5A · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
tennis court
3 bedroom, approx 1594 sq ft condo in one of Hoboken's most sought-after complexes, The Columbus. Sun filled and very spacious, please see floor plan at documents. Bright living room with panoramic open views of Hoboken City and parks. Private terrace with outdoor place.Large Master bedroom has a large custom walk in closet, with 2 private desks, room can easily fit a California king bed. Master bath with shower. 2 additional bedrooms can easily fit queen size beds with open views of the city. The apartment has lots of light and very open views, a huge park at the front of the building has 2 tennis courts, 2 play areas and 1 sprinkler that will make this house a dream home for anyone who wants to live in Hoboken with a secret oasis of their own. Close to restaurants ,shops and schools. 1 car garage, bicycle storage and free access to Fitness Room comes with this spacious wonderful home. Agent related to the owner. Refundable Move-in Fee $500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400-414 9TH ST have any available units?
400-414 9TH ST has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400-414 9TH ST have?
Some of 400-414 9TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400-414 9TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
400-414 9TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400-414 9TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 400-414 9TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 400-414 9TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 400-414 9TH ST does offer parking.
Does 400-414 9TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400-414 9TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400-414 9TH ST have a pool?
No, 400-414 9TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 400-414 9TH ST have accessible units?
No, 400-414 9TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 400-414 9TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400-414 9TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 400-414 9TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 400-414 9TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
