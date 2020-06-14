All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:33 AM

332 JACKSON ST

332 Jackson Street · (201) 962-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*NEW, Fully Renovated* Spacious one bedroom one and a half bath. All new flooring, walls, kitchen, appliances, bath, fixtures, and new heating and cooling spilt system. Attractive and tastefully selected design throughout. This apartment has a very upscale feel, has great natural light throughout, is affordable, and well located within a couple blocks from the Lightrail, Restaurants, buses, parks and all that Hoboken as to offer. Rent includes hot water. ** Discounted Fee! New common Laundry room just one flight below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 JACKSON ST have any available units?
332 JACKSON ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 JACKSON ST have?
Some of 332 JACKSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
332 JACKSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 332 JACKSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 332 JACKSON ST offer parking?
No, 332 JACKSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 332 JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 JACKSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 JACKSON ST have a pool?
No, 332 JACKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 332 JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 332 JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 332 JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 JACKSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 JACKSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 JACKSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
