332 JACKSON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

*NEW, Fully Renovated* Spacious one bedroom one and a half bath. All new flooring, walls, kitchen, appliances, bath, fixtures, and new heating and cooling spilt system. Attractive and tastefully selected design throughout. This apartment has a very upscale feel, has great natural light throughout, is affordable, and well located within a couple blocks from the Lightrail, Restaurants, buses, parks and all that Hoboken as to offer. Rent includes hot water. ** Discounted Fee! New common Laundry room just one flight below.