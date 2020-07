Amenities

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Affordable & spacious one bedroom, located on a beautiful, tree-line street, in uptown Hoboken. This fantastic unit, is only one flight up, bright & airy, brand new gas stove, heat & hot water included in the rent. All located close to NYC transportation, Parks, Restaurants, Gyms, shopping and all that Hoboken has to offer. Sorry NO PETS at all.