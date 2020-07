Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible spacious 1 bedroom apartment, located on 9th & Garden Street in Hoboken.. This affordable unit features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, separate eat in kitchen & living room, old world charm & so much more. Heat & Hot Water Included. Located in the center of Hoboken, blocks away from Washington Street, NYC bus transportation, supermarkets, garage parking, Elysian Park & so much more. This apartment will not last!!!