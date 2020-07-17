All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 611 cape may st 202.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

611 cape may st 202

611 Cape May Street · (201) 822-1248
Location

611 Cape May Street, Englewood, NJ 07631

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Vermella: Harrison, Luxury One Bedroom Rental - Property Id: 6435

Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers. We pride ourselves on having access to all of the newest and hottest luxury rental properties in Hudson County. We will show you the best of the best in an organized and helpful fashion.

**If you are interested in The specific unit that is advertised, please reach out as soon as possible so we can start working on showing you the best of the best.***

Let the Silverman-Reichel Team be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **Luxury Apartments often have ZERO broker fee associated, but sometimes a partial fee exists** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6435
Property Id 6435

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5902128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 cape may st 202 have any available units?
611 cape may st 202 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 611 cape may st 202 currently offering any rent specials?
611 cape may st 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 cape may st 202 pet-friendly?
No, 611 cape may st 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 611 cape may st 202 offer parking?
No, 611 cape may st 202 does not offer parking.
Does 611 cape may st 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 cape may st 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 cape may st 202 have a pool?
No, 611 cape may st 202 does not have a pool.
Does 611 cape may st 202 have accessible units?
No, 611 cape may st 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 cape may st 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 cape may st 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 cape may st 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 cape may st 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
