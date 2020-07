The Brownstones at Englewood South

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center concierge courtyard hot tub playground pool table

Find balance in a place where old fashioned lamps light retail-lined streets and open spaces abound — in a place that embraces the best of both worlds and puts it all directly at your doorstep. Inspired by the historic brownstone neighborhoods of New York, the stately two-tone brick buildings with townhouse-style front stoops, thoroughly complemented by the steady growth of the Englewood South neighborhood, allow you to enjoy life at your own pace.