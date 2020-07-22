/
/
/
englewood south
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM
534 Apartments for rent in Englewood South, Englewood, NJ
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,370
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1085 sqft
Vivian
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
237 SOUTH DEAN ST
237 South Dean Street, Englewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
!! ENGLEWOOD'S 1ST FL 3 BEDROOM UNIT IS ON THE MARKET !! Check out this currently renovating unit in the residential area of Englewood, NJ! This 1st floor unit occupies a kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! Renovations are scheduled
Results within 1 mile of Englewood South
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,703
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
660 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
15 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,296
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,765
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Englewood Village combines Old World charm with modern function.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4 William St 718
4 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1250 sqft
Large & Modern 2 Bedroom Near Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 281672 - No Broker Fee - 1 Month Free (On Select Units) - $1,000 Security Deposit (With approved credit score) - Pets Okay ! - Laundry In Unit ! One William is the by far the
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
680 cape may st 500
680 Cape May Street, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Two Bedroom For Rent At The Vermella: Harrison - Property Id: 6437 Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood South
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
5 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
4 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,285
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,881
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,777
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,871
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,470
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
39 Units Available
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,874
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1355 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,095
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,355
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
57 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$1,945
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
23 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,114
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
14 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
12 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,755
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1101 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,455
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1174 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,915
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1120 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
175 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,440
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
982 sqft
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
