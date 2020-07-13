/
apartments with pool
115 Apartments for rent in Englewood, NJ with pool
15 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
37 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,873
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
27 Units Available
Englewood South
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
19 Units Available
Englewood South
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,370
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1085 sqft
Vivian
1 Unit Available
Downtown Englewood
4 William St 411
4 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
710 sqft
Sleek & Modern 1 Bedroom Near Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 281665 - No Broker Fee - 1 Month Free (On Select Units) - $1,000 Security Deposit (With approved credit score) - Pets Okay ! - Laundry In Unit ! One William is the by far the
1 Unit Available
9 Brownstone Way 324
9 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,124
810 sqft
The Brownstones at Englewood South - Property Id: 319115 *No Broker Fee *No Security deposit required. The Brownstones is a lively luxury community conveniently located right off the Route 4w exit.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
11 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,880
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,310
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
19 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,935
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
14 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
61 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,722
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
100 Park Avenue 1
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63961 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 601
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Lights - Large 1/Bedroom - Large Windows - Property Id: 263063 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
800 Park Ave 23a
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1000 sqft
Luxury High Rise,2 Beds ,2 baths , No Broker Fee - Property Id: 288606 Luxury High-Rise Building - "The Modern" Located right in the center of Fort Lee Gourmet open-style kitchen Granite counter tops Stainless appliances Hardwood floors
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
2348 LINWOOD AVE
2348 Linwood Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
955 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious one bedroom at Park Hill Terrace! Unit has an entry foyer and large living/dining area. Walk in closets with Elfa systems throughout. Complete bathroom reno 5 years ago.
1 Unit Available
2051 Central Rd 2004
2051 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1143 sqft
Luxury Apartments Near NYC - Property Id: 301138 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
20 Units Available
Edgewater
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,114
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
97 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,745
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
14 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,034
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,649
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,377
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,756
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
