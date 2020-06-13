/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM
484 Furnished Apartments for rent in Englewood, NJ
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
429 Malcolm X Boulevard
429 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
550 sqft
This PRIME-LOCATION apartment sits on the 3rd Floor of a pre-war building located in the Center of Harlem will be available for MARCH 15th! Whether you drive or catch the train; like staying local or love getting acquainted with the area, this is
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tenafly
1 Unit Available
1205 The Plz
1205 The Plz, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
907 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Luxury Condo Rental (1BD, 1 BA, 1DEN) in Tenafly - Property Id: 300154 Beautiful & Quiet Unit in Gated Community. New Hardwood Floor & Paint. Best Unit Location. Bright Unit with Open View. 10 Ft. High Ceiling.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
944 Columbus Avenue
944 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,650
306 sqft
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/B4IwYZOOPRKzpPuD1Vx7EA Furnished Full Room A home with a full bed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Morningside Heights
1 Unit Available
180 Claremont Ave
180 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious and bright 3 BR with a living room or convertible 4 bedroom with no living room conveniently located in Morningside Heights/ West Harlem, steps away from Columbia University and CCNY, right by 125th St subway stop (1 train),
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
471 Central Park West
471 Central Park West, New York, NY
Studio
$2,300
309 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/rwLouMHsP4e6sU92Iv6a8A Furnished Studio (Queen) home with a queen bed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harlem
1 Unit Available
24 W 119th Street
24 West 119th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
900 sqft
NO FEE APT Well maintained, 1 Bedroom, Fully Furnished apt with Washer/Dryer in the apt located in a Historic Brownstone. Central AC, Forced heat, queen size bed, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
240 West 98th Street
240 West 98th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
Welcome home to your beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment at The Sabrina Condominium.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hamilton Heights
1 Unit Available
660 Riverside Drive
660 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$1,780
289 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This is a fully furnished studio located on Riverside Drive, between 143rd and 144th Street. The entrance door opens up into the living room that is furnished with two double size sofabeds, two closets, a coffee table and a TV.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1203 River Road
1203 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,950
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1203 River Road Apt #19K, Edgewater, NJ 07020 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Theresa Lee, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 944-9000. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
64 East 129th St. - 1
64 East 129th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Brand new, completely gut renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex apartment with private outdoor patio and private entrance available for rent! This is a furnished apartment, which means you just need to bring your clothes and only your favorite
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Morningside Heights
1 Unit Available
421 Manhattan Avenue
421 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE fully furnished, sunny and lovely split 2 bedroom / 1 bath with an in-unit washer/dryer combo as well as a dishwasher is a very efficient home. Rent at $2950 including utilities and WiFi up to $100 per month.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harlem
1 Unit Available
2601 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
2601 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,499
A Fantastic opportunity to call this one bedroom apartment w/ a large Private Terrace a home. This lovely home is filled with light throughout the day thanks to its Eastern and Western exposures.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
8 West 105th Street 2D
8 West 105th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1000 sqft
Right Across from Central Park, fully furnished 4-bedroom/2-bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Great size livingroom and dining area. Each room comes with a full size bed. Perfect share for students, interns, corporate, or for families.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harlem
1 Unit Available
156 West 130th Street
156 West 130th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUESTFirst month free for move-ins by June 15th 2020Net rent advertised $2750. Market rent $3000.Welcome to 156 West 130th Street #3 in Harlem a large two bedroom home in the heart of Manhattan.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
69 East 130th Street
69 E 130th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
This is a pristine 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment in a recently constructed luxury condominium building, The Walden, at the crossroads of East and Central Harlem.
Similar Pages
Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnglewood Accessible ApartmentsEnglewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Garage
Englewood Apartments with GymEnglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnglewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEnglewood Apartments with ParkingEnglewood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ