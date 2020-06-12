/
2 bedroom apartments
290 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Englewood, NJ
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,403
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Englewood South
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
East Hill
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
989 sqft
With sprawling lawns, lush landscaping, and a charming brick pathway, let Englewood Village lead you home. With one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Englewood, New Jersey, our community stands apart from the crowd.
Englewood South
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1204 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
One500
1500 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1176 sqft
The lifestyle collection at One500 offers a sophisticated array of studio, 1, 2 & 2+ den residences surrounded by an unprecedented wealth of amenities designed exclusively to serve your every need.
2051 Central Rd 2002
2051 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1143 sqft
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 298787 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
2014 Hudson St 2
2014 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 171880 *NO BROKER FEE* Beautiful impeccably maintained luxury building in excellent location! Shuttle Service to/from NYC, Stopping at the 178th Street Subway Stop and GWB Port Authority Station All
2006 Hudson St 2030
2006 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Prime Location - Property Id: 153757 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN $3468. to $3800.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Edgewater
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Edgewater
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Morningside Heights
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,715
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
